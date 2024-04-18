Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Racing depends on punters' money - yet this latest farce shows it is continuing to treat them with contempt

author image
David CarrReporter
Ffos Las: deserves more support from English trainers, says Neil Fraser
Ffos Las: scene of the Pilgrims King affair

Whatever you made of the Grand National, there's no denying it was at least a public relations success. How galling, therefore, that it took just 72 hours for British racing to shoot itself in the foot again.

It happened in a Class 5 novice handicap at Ffos Las on Tuesday rather than the world's most famous chase, so the television audience was probably a hundred times smaller.

But that was by luck rather than judgement, and the incident in question underlines yet again how a sport that depends on punters' money can treat those who fund it with contempt.

Published on 18 April 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 18 April 2024

