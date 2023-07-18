Putting premierisation into practice is proving a tricky task

If there was one day’s racing you would immediately think would benefit from the sport’s premierisation initiative, it would be Super Saturday.

Last Saturday stands out a mile for the sheer volume of high-quality racing for purists and betting opportunities for punters. A veritable feast, but not so super if you like to actually take it all in and have a quick breather in between races.

Here we were again with a whirlwind of races, ten on ITV alone. It was hard to keep up.