OpinionAnother View
Putting premierisation into practice is proving a tricky task

Andrew DietzReporter
Chester: caught in the crosshairs of premierisation
Chester: caught in the crosshairs of premierisationCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

If there was one day’s racing you would immediately think would benefit from the sport’s premierisation initiative, it would be Super Saturday.

Last Saturday stands out a mile for the sheer volume of high-quality racing for purists and betting opportunities for punters. A veritable feast, but not so super if you like to actually take it all in and have a quick breather in between races.

Here we were again with a whirlwind of races, ten on ITV alone. It was hard to keep up.

Published on 18 July 2023Last updated 18:01, 18 July 2023
