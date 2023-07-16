Point Given a promising colt for Stoute - but how did US authorities fail to protect Preakness and Belmont winner's name?

Despite traversing Kentucky over the last week for his Good Morning Bloodstock email, colleague Martin Stevens still managed to keep tabs on a maiden at Doncaster on Thursday. His interest was piqued by Point Given, a debutant for Saeed Suhail and Sir Michael Stoute.

In 2001 the original Point Given blazed a trail across the American summer, reeling off victories in the Preakness, Belmont (by 12 and a quarter lengths), Haskell Invitational and Travers Stakes.

The International Federation of Horse Racing Authorities is the keeper of the worldwide protected list of names – the equivalent of a sporting franchise retiring a marquee player's number – which in 2022 counted 3,217 different racing identities that cannot be revived in any jurisdiction.