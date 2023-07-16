Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Point Given a promising colt for Stoute - but how did US authorities fail to protect Preakness and Belmont winner's name?

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Point Given with Gary Stevens capture the Grade 1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga
Point Given and Gary Stevens capture the Travers Stakes at SaratogaCredit: ADAM COGLIANESE

Despite traversing Kentucky over the last week for his Good Morning Bloodstock email, colleague Martin Stevens still managed to keep tabs on a maiden at Doncaster on Thursday. His interest was piqued by Point Given, a debutant for Saeed Suhail and Sir Michael Stoute.

In 2001 the original Point Given blazed a trail across the American summer, reeling off victories in the Preakness, Belmont (by 12 and a quarter lengths), Haskell Invitational and Travers Stakes.

The International Federation of Horse Racing Authorities is the keeper of the worldwide protected list of names – the equivalent of a sporting franchise retiring a marquee player's number – which in 2022 counted 3,217 different racing identities that cannot be revived in any jurisdiction.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 16 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 16 July 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View