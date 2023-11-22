OpinionAnother View
premium
Plenty of pubs are named after racing legends - so it's a crying shame York's Brigadier Gerard has closed its doors again
Craig ThakeHead of data (technical & development)
Brigadier Gerard: the pub in York named after him has been closed againCredit: Gerry Cranham
I'm not sure how much of a role it played in trainer Kim Bailey's thinking, but Cheltenham was certainly an apt venue for the hurdling debut of his promising youngster The Kemble Brewery last weekend, given the horse is named after a pub in the town.
Watching the race made me ponder the connection between pubs and horse names, specifically those going the other way – pubs named after horses.
I was inspired to finally delve into the naming of a pub I've driven past many times on the A30 between Camberley and Hartley Whitney.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inAnother View
- As the French are showing: a direct approach to whip rules is the only road to take
- Racing is now seen as an increasingly risky business - as trainers and breeders are finding to their cost
- Sean Quinlan: I get the frustration at fences being dolled off because of low sun - but trust jockeys when we say it's not safe
- Botched Denis Hogan case has left the IHRB publicly humiliated - and with a major credibility problem
- The Cartier Awards ceremony is a major event and racing is missing a trick if it doesn't make the most of it
more inAnother View
- As the French are showing: a direct approach to whip rules is the only road to take
- Racing is now seen as an increasingly risky business - as trainers and breeders are finding to their cost
- Sean Quinlan: I get the frustration at fences being dolled off because of low sun - but trust jockeys when we say it's not safe
- Botched Denis Hogan case has left the IHRB publicly humiliated - and with a major credibility problem
- The Cartier Awards ceremony is a major event and racing is missing a trick if it doesn't make the most of it