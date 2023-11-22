Plenty of pubs are named after racing legends - so it's a crying shame York's Brigadier Gerard has closed its doors again

I'm not sure how much of a role it played in trainer Kim Bailey's thinking, but Cheltenham was certainly an apt venue for the hurdling debut of his promising youngster The Kemble Brewery last weekend, given the horse is named after a pub in the town.

Watching the race made me ponder the connection between pubs and horse names, specifically those going the other way – pubs named after horses.

I was inspired to finally delve into the naming of a pub I've driven past many times on the A30 between Camberley and Hartley Whitney.