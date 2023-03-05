Oliver Greenall: our ownership model focuses on syndicates - racing can do more to support them

The first of two racedays centred around syndicate ownership in Britain took place at Warwick last month and the occasion struck a chord with us all at Stockton Hall Farm.

From the start of my training career here, I've purposely focused on the syndicate model as we didn't have any huge backers and felt attracting local owners was the way to go.

One of the main reasons for going to a joint-licence with my long-term business partner, Josh Guerriero, this season was to allow me more time to expand our syndicates.