Nicky Henderson might think it's 'crackers' - but the decision to move the old Tolworth will be vindicated

I've always thought Aintree was a criminally underused racecourse so I'm chuffed there are now two meetings this month at the home of the Grand National.

Saturday's Becher Chase day is always one to savour with the big race the closest you will get to the National in the spring, and the fixture has been boosted to eight races after a Listed mares' chase was transferred from Carlisle last Sunday.

There is a major omission from last year with the Many Clouds Chase deemed surplus to requirements by the BHA's jumps Pattern committee – how connections of Shishkin would love that option this weekend, by the way – but it's still shaping up to be a cracking card. We just need the sun to stay away.