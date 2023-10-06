My eyes have been opened to Steve Cauthen's genius - and for that I have the Hall of Fame to thank

You can find pretty much anything on YouTube. Most of my time on the platform is spent watching football highlights or clicking between a variety of conflicting tutorials on how to fix your golf swing in five easy steps, but this week I was inspired to watch some old replays of Steve Cauthen.

Before we begin, I wasn't wallowing in nostalgia – I'm far too young to have watched the Kentucky Kid in his pomp. Instead, this delve into the archives came about because Cauthen on Wednesday became the latest big name to be inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

This is why I am such an advocate of the Hall of Fame. It is easy to turn your nose up at initiatives like this, but it serves an important purpose, offering new and younger followers of the sport with a soft introduction to the greats who helped to shape it back when racing was mainstream.