My eyes have been opened to Steve Cauthen's genius - and for that I have the Hall of Fame to thank
You can find pretty much anything on YouTube. Most of my time on the platform is spent watching football highlights or clicking between a variety of conflicting tutorials on how to fix your golf swing in five easy steps, but this week I was inspired to watch some old replays of Steve Cauthen.
Before we begin, I wasn't wallowing in nostalgia – I'm far too young to have watched the Kentucky Kid in his pomp. Instead, this delve into the archives came about because Cauthen on Wednesday became the latest big name to be inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.
This is why I am such an advocate of the Hall of Fame. It is easy to turn your nose up at initiatives like this, but it serves an important purpose, offering new and younger followers of the sport with a soft introduction to the greats who helped to shape it back when racing was mainstream.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- All hail Westover: the underrated and fearlessly campaigned star who put together a remarkable body of work
- It took an age - but thanks to Vandeek the Flat season has finally come alive
- Curragh charity race leaves sour taste and greeted with widespread ridicule
- Even 50 years on, Barry Hills's Arc achievement with Rheingold is still a remarkable moment to savour
- There's been a curse on British and Irish runners in the Arc - but there's good news for them this year
- All hail Westover: the underrated and fearlessly campaigned star who put together a remarkable body of work
- It took an age - but thanks to Vandeek the Flat season has finally come alive
- Curragh charity race leaves sour taste and greeted with widespread ridicule
- Even 50 years on, Barry Hills's Arc achievement with Rheingold is still a remarkable moment to savour
- There's been a curse on British and Irish runners in the Arc - but there's good news for them this year