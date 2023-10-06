Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

My eyes have been opened to Steve Cauthen's genius - and for that I have the Hall of Fame to thank

Jonathan HardingReporter
Barry Hills was instrumental in bringing over a young Steve Cauthen to ride in Britain
Steve Cauthen: inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame this week

You can find pretty much anything on YouTube. Most of my time on the platform is spent watching football highlights or clicking between a variety of conflicting tutorials on how to fix your golf swing in five easy steps, but this week I was inspired to watch some old replays of Steve Cauthen.

Before we begin, I wasn't wallowing in nostalgia – I'm far too young to have watched the Kentucky Kid in his pomp. Instead, this delve into the archives came about because Cauthen on Wednesday became the latest big name to be inducted into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

This is why I am such an advocate of the Hall of Fame. It is easy to turn your nose up at initiatives like this, but it serves an important purpose, offering new and younger followers of the sport with a soft introduction to the greats who helped to shape it back when racing was mainstream.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 6 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 6 October 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View