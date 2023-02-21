Managing extreme weather is getting worse - but dressage could have the answer

Racing can learn plenty from dressage – and not just the advantages of precision, understanding of rhythm and knowledge of which film soundtracks go perfectly with an extended trot.

Dressage has also shown that the best way to manage extreme weather is to adopt a coordinated approach. Following a July heatwave that brought a halt to several meetings across Britain, this jumps season has been plagued by an increasingly erratic climate. Heavy rainfall took out fixtures throughout November before a cold snap arrived in December and then returned with a vengeance a month later.

Just when we thought we were over the latest spell of weather woes, it seems more trouble lies ahead. The lack of rain this month has led to challenging conditions at Cheltenham and watering has already begun in the run-up to the festival. There are just three weeks until the opening day and the dry spell shows no major signs of coming to an end, with Fakenham’s meeting last Friday already falling victim to hard ground.