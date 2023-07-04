Lizzie Quinlan keeping a well-established name up in lights with flying start to training career

The Quinlan name is already well established in northern racing but it looks certain to gain even more exposure during the rest of the year and beyond.

Sean Quinlan has become one of the top jockeys in the region, finishing eighth in last season's jump jockeys' championship, and can rely on the backing of wife Lizzie as he pursues greater success.

If the evidence of recent days is anything to go by, the couple could be in the early stages of creating something special at the family-run stable in Cumbria.