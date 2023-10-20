Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Lexi Thompson showed the possibilities - so why did racing not make more of this wonderful achievement by women?

author image
Matt RennieReporter
Lexi Thompson in action during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open last Friday
Lexi Thompson in action during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open last FridayCredit: Orlando Ramirez

US golfer Lexi Thompson attracted much attention last week when she played under a sponsor’s invitation against male golfers in the Shriners Children’s Open in Nevada.

Thompson reportedly drew the largest galleries of the second round as she made a gallant bid to become the first woman to make a cut on the PGA Tour since 1945, ultimately falling short by just three strokes after bogeying two of her last five holes.

Thompson deserved every bit of praise, but the contrasting reaction to a remarkable achievement by female trainers in racing exactly a week earlier was striking.

Published on 20 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 20 October 2023
