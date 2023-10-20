Lexi Thompson showed the possibilities - so why did racing not make more of this wonderful achievement by women?

US golfer Lexi Thompson attracted much attention last week when she played under a sponsor’s invitation against male golfers in the Shriners Children’s Open in Nevada.

Thompson reportedly drew the largest galleries of the second round as she made a gallant bid to become the first woman to make a cut on the PGA Tour since 1945, ultimately falling short by just three strokes after bogeying two of her last five holes.

Thompson deserved every bit of praise, but the contrasting reaction to a remarkable achievement by female trainers in racing exactly a week earlier was striking.