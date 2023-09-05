Jena Antonucci is a breath of fresh air just when US racing really needed one

It has been tough to watch racing in the United States in recent years.

First there was the Jason Servis scandal and the doping of his star horse Maximum Security, then there was Bob Baffert's expulsion from Churchill Downs over the failed drug test of his 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, while the tragic recent losses of Maple Leaf Mel and New York Thunder have done little to quell the rising alarm over fatality rates.

Negative headlines of such magnitude and frequency are not easily overcome, so against that backdrop there could scarcely have been a more opportune time for the emergence of effervescent trainer Jena Antonucci and her star Arcangelo.