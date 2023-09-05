Racing Post logo
Opinion
premium

Jena Antonucci is a breath of fresh air just when US racing really needed one

author image
Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Jena Antonucci
Jena Antonucci holds the Travers Stakes trophy aloft after Arcangelo's triumph last weekend

It has been tough to watch racing in the United States in recent years.

First there was the Jason Servis scandal and the doping of his star horse Maximum Security, then there was Bob Baffert's expulsion from Churchill Downs over the failed drug test of his 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, while the tragic recent losses of Maple Leaf Mel and New York Thunder have done little to quell the rising alarm over fatality rates.

Negative headlines of such magnitude and frequency are not easily overcome, so against that backdrop there could scarcely have been a more opportune time for the emergence of effervescent trainer Jena Antonucci and her star Arcangelo.

Published on 5 September 2023Last updated 14:12, 5 September 2023
