Jack de Bromhead tragedy underlines how safety is paramount as new pony racing season starts

The new Irish pony racing season begins at Borris House in County Carlow next Sunday. No doubt all the young riders involved will be eager with anticipation. They will also be thinking of Jack de Bromhead, who was tragically taken from their ranks last September.

He was their colleague and friend. He will always be in their minds, and I can't imagine how it must feel for his fellow riders to face the new campaign without him.

We shouldn't underestimate the mental challenge involved for these youngsters. I hope they can channel their memories of Jack in a positive way, recalling his passion for the sport, and enjoying the rich communal experience of the pony racing circuit while focusing on developing their skills. Everything I know about the boy tells me he would want them all to deliver their full potential.