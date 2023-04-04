Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

It's all about Aintree for Donald McCain - and he's ready to play his trump card

Donald McCain: trainer of the in-form Patient Dream
Donald McCain: readying a strong team for AintreeCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

In the face of Ireland's recent domination of jump racing, some of Britain's top trainers have described the Cheltenham Festival as not the be-all and end-all.

You appreciate what they're saying but you're not entirely sure they believe it themselves. However, there is one heavyweight stable that has let the marquee meeting pass it by completely in recent times – that of Donald McCain.

At the peak of his powers, the Cheshire trainer was a force to be reckoned with at the festival with six successes between 2007 and 2012, but once again he did not have a single runner last month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 4 April 2023Last updated 14:00, 4 April 2023
icon
more inAnother View
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inAnother View