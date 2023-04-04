It's all about Aintree for Donald McCain - and he's ready to play his trump card
In the face of Ireland's recent domination of jump racing, some of Britain's top trainers have described the Cheltenham Festival as not the be-all and end-all.
You appreciate what they're saying but you're not entirely sure they believe it themselves. However, there is one heavyweight stable that has let the marquee meeting pass it by completely in recent times – that of Donald McCain.
At the peak of his powers, the Cheshire trainer was a force to be reckoned with at the festival with six successes between 2007 and 2012, but once again he did not have a single runner last month.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in