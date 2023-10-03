Racing Post logo
Opinion
premium

It took an age - but thanks to Vandeek the Flat season has finally come alive

Daniel HillJournalist
Vandeek: a brilliant winner of the Middle Park Stakes
Vandeek (centre): a brilliant winner of the Middle Park Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

During a busy weekend featuring a clutch of Group races in Britain and France, including a devastating performance by Ace Impact in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, you could be excused for overlooking an equally impressive success closer to home – that of Vandeek in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The victory was significant for a number of reasons. It was a welcome tonic for the upwardly mobile yard of Simon and Ed Crisford, who just a week before revealed that they had split from one of their key owners, Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum. It was the father-and-son team's first domestic Group 1 winner, and a clear statement they are major players at the top table. With Carla's Way winning the Rockfel on Friday and Poker Face the Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp on Sunday, this was some three days for the Crisfords.

Vandeek also produced the sort of performance that had been lacking at the highest level in Britain this year. In fact, I'd been thinking the Flat season had been a little muted, despite Frankie Dettori's best efforts. 

Published on 3 October 2023
