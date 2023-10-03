It took an age - but thanks to Vandeek the Flat season has finally come alive
During a busy weekend featuring a clutch of Group races in Britain and France, including a devastating performance by Ace Impact in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, you could be excused for overlooking an equally impressive success closer to home – that of Vandeek in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.
The victory was significant for a number of reasons. It was a welcome tonic for the upwardly mobile yard of Simon and Ed Crisford, who just a week before revealed that they had split from one of their key owners, Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum. It was the father-and-son team's first domestic Group 1 winner, and a clear statement they are major players at the top table. With Carla's Way winning the Rockfel on Friday and Poker Face the Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp on Sunday, this was some three days for the Crisfords.
Vandeek also produced the sort of performance that had been lacking at the highest level in Britain this year. In fact, I'd been thinking the Flat season had been a little muted, despite Frankie Dettori's best efforts.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Curragh charity race leaves sour taste and greeted with widespread ridicule
- Even 50 years on, Barry Hills's Arc achievement with Rheingold is still a remarkable moment to savour
- There's been a curse on British and Irish runners in the Arc - but there's good news for them this year
- Significantly Gold strike more proof life in the fast lane suits Julie Camacho and team just fine
- Innovation evidently the key when it comes to putting on competitive Flat racing
- Curragh charity race leaves sour taste and greeted with widespread ridicule
- Even 50 years on, Barry Hills's Arc achievement with Rheingold is still a remarkable moment to savour
- There's been a curse on British and Irish runners in the Arc - but there's good news for them this year
- Significantly Gold strike more proof life in the fast lane suits Julie Camacho and team just fine
- Innovation evidently the key when it comes to putting on competitive Flat racing