Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Is seven furlongs really a niche distance that needs another Group 1? I have my doubts

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Kinross is hardly short of options, despite a lack of Group 1 opportunities at seven furlongs
Kinross is hardly short of options, despite a lack of Group 1 opportunities at seven furlongsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

News that the City of York Stakes has achieved the necessary rating over its last three runnings to be considered for Group 1 status has resurrected one of the more mysterious complaints in British Flat racing.

There are three all-aged Group 2s over the space of a month in the British Flat programme at seven furlongs, with Goodwood’s Lennox Stakes, Newbury’s Hungerford and the City of York all having their supporters when it comes to attempting an upgrade with the European Pattern Committee (EPC).

Barely a year passes without commentary to the effect the winner of any of these three races is being unfairly denied the chance to add Group 1 laurels to their record, and that it is an anomaly that the only top-level race in Europe at that distance is the Prix de la Foret on Arc day.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 8 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 8 September 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View