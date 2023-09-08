Is seven furlongs really a niche distance that needs another Group 1? I have my doubts

News that the City of York Stakes has achieved the necessary rating over its last three runnings to be considered for Group 1 status has resurrected one of the more mysterious complaints in British Flat racing.

There are three all-aged Group 2s over the space of a month in the British Flat programme at seven furlongs, with Goodwood’s Lennox Stakes, Newbury’s Hungerford and the City of York all having their supporters when it comes to attempting an upgrade with the European Pattern Committee (EPC).

Barely a year passes without commentary to the effect the winner of any of these three races is being unfairly denied the chance to add Group 1 laurels to their record, and that it is an anomaly that the only top-level race in Europe at that distance is the Prix de la Foret on Arc day.