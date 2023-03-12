Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

In the steps of Francois Doumen: the French are coming to Cheltenham against all the odds

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Francois Doumen leads in The Fellow and Adam Kondrat after the Marquesa captured the 1994 Cheltenham Gold Cup
Francois Doumen leads in The Fellow and Adam Kondrat after the the 1994 Cheltenham Gold CupCredit: Gerry Cranham

When screenwriter Colin Welland announced to a startled Academy Awards audience in 1982 that “the British are coming,” he was speaking beyond the acclaim for Chariots of Fire. 

A British film did indeed win the Oscar for best picture again the following year with Gandhi, and would do again subsequently thanks to The Last Emperor, Slumdog Millionaire and The King’s Speech. But Welland’s broader point was about the amount of British-born talent working at home and in Hollywood. 

A question I get asked more than almost any other is why more French-trained horses don’t run at Cheltenham. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 14:00, 12 March 2023
icon
more inAnother View
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inAnother View