In the footsteps of Lester: why the best will continue to travel even as Britain's Sunday offering improves

In choosing which day of the week is the main one on which to race, Britain's habit of being consistently at odds with its nearest neighbours has had its benefits.

Despite introducing meetings on a Sunday in 1992, the traditional Saturday afternoon slot has remained the staple one in which the sport sells its best wares.

It is arguably one of the key reasons why racing has forged such strong links with a succession of British terrestrial broadcasters, a state of affairs that is the envy of governing bodies elsewhere.