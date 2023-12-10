I'm bored of poor Grade 2 races - another area where British jump racing can learn from Ireland

As a jumps purist there is not a lot I envy on the Flat, but a fit-for-purpose race programme is one.

The number of races and lack of runners is all too familiar over jumps, but last weekend had me wondering again why there are no Grade 3 National Hunt races in Britain.

Grade 3s had traditionally been reserved for the bigger handicaps, but they are now Premier Handicaps, meaning no Grade 3 jumps race will be staged in Britain this season.