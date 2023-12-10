OpinionJames Stevens
premium
I'm bored of poor Grade 2 races - another area where British jump racing can learn from Ireland
Deafening Silence (right) wins the Grade 2 Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown on Friday Credit: Mark Cranham
As a jumps purist there is not a lot I envy on the Flat, but a fit-for-purpose race programme is one.
The number of races and lack of runners is all too familiar over jumps, but last weekend had me wondering again why there are no Grade 3 National Hunt races in Britain.
Grade 3s had traditionally been reserved for the bigger handicaps, but they are now Premier Handicaps, meaning no Grade 3 jumps race will be staged in Britain this season.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inAnother View
- It's a sad day for Singapore racing - and a cautionary tale for the sport closer to home
- Nicky Henderson might think it's 'crackers' - but the decision to move the old Tolworth will be vindicated
- Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
- Gordon Elliott's increasingly key role for young Irish jump jockeys
- Nicky Henderson had a shocker with his novice hurdlers last season - but it's a totally different outlook now
more inAnother View
- It's a sad day for Singapore racing - and a cautionary tale for the sport closer to home
- Nicky Henderson might think it's 'crackers' - but the decision to move the old Tolworth will be vindicated
- Sport's greatest writers find poetry in what makes most of us speechless wrecks - and Alastair Down is certainly among that rare breed
- Gordon Elliott's increasingly key role for young Irish jump jockeys
- Nicky Henderson had a shocker with his novice hurdlers last season - but it's a totally different outlook now