I'd been to every racecourse in Britain when I was 13 - that couldn't happen now under premierisation

I'm a huge racing fan who is lucky enough to attend 140 race meetings a year, from Newton Abbot to Perth. It's a privilege to know such an eclectic set of folk in racing by doing this, but next year my Saturday afternoons are set to change markedly.

The 2024 fixture list will be published on Tuesday and the hot topic is the advent of premierisation, another word in the burgeoning lexicon of how to promote our sport.

To showcase (another from the archives of racing's parlance library) the key races of the day is a fillip, with increased prize-money for 'premier' meetings. No more split-screens for the Derby or any other race is a no-brainer. Any sensible racing observer would agree on that and it's vital for the sport's future health that we make it work.