Hewick won a King George for the ages - I just wish more people were there to see it

Like many of us, my brother-in-law is still not entirely sure how bargain buy Hewick came from the clouds to win the King George on Boxing Day.

Head in hands, his emotional rollercoaster began when Shishkin slipped at the second-last and conducted another dizzying loop when Hewick emerged after the last. 'Where has he come from?' was the cry, minus an expletive, as he begged his beloved Bravemansgame for a final effort.

It is hoped his excitable reaction was replicated in living rooms across Britain and Ireland. After all, it is an appropriate response to a King George that had absolutely everything: a likely winner losing his chance in the most dramatic and agonising of circumstances and a relative underdog coming from a seemingly impossible position to outbattle the market leaders and score at the highest level for hugely charismatic connections.