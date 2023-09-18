Heavyweight joust on the cards with IHRB and Luke Comer both well equipped if doping case leads to a legal battle

Anyone who thinks the report issued by the IHRB into the Luke Comer affair will draw a line under the matter may be in for a rude shock.

There are many unanswered questions about the circumstances whereby a dozen horses trained by Comer tested positive for the anabolic steroids methandienone and methyltestosterone – and the likelihood is a lengthy legal battle now lies ahead.

In particular, Comer might take issue with the referrals committee’s crucial decision to rule inadmissible the results of an investigation into the matter, apparently commissioned by the Comer team and conducted by a retired judge of Ireland's Court of Appeal, assisted by Senior Counsel.