Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Heavyweight joust on the cards with IHRB and Luke Comer both well equipped if doping case leads to a legal battle

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Luke Comer: has had his training licence suspended for three years
Luke Comer: has the financial resources to appeal against his three-year banCredit: Patrick McCann

Anyone who thinks the report issued by the IHRB into the Luke Comer affair will draw a line under the matter may be in for a rude shock.

There are many unanswered questions about the circumstances whereby a dozen horses trained by Comer tested positive for the anabolic steroids methandienone and methyltestosterone – and the likelihood is a lengthy legal battle now lies ahead.

In particular, Comer might take issue with the referrals committee’s crucial decision to rule inadmissible the results of an investigation into the matter, apparently commissioned by the Comer team and conducted by a retired judge of Ireland's Court of Appeal, assisted by Senior Counsel.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 18 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 18 September 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View