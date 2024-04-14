Hats off to Aintree for celebrating the two heroes who saved the Grand National

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend achieved something special on Saturday but it was just as important that two other heroes of Aintree were also honoured.

Completing a Champion Hurdle/Cheltenham Gold Cup/Grand National treble was an astonishing achievement by Mullins and Townend, who now just need to land the Eurovision Song Contest to complete a perfect spring.

But had it not been for the double act celebrated earlier, Becher's Brook could have been in somebody's back garden, while the Chair might actually have been a chair in a neighbour's front room.