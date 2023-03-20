Great to see so many different Irish yards winning at Cheltenham - but we can't be complacent

The headline statistics of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival reveal Irish jump racing in a healthy light.

It was always likely to be a good week for the big guns, and Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead did indeed prosper. But more surprisingly, the collective achievements of Irish trainers at the festival testify to an enduring variety that has often seemed in danger of extinction in the era of the superstable.

Notwithstanding that, there is no room for complacency. Several of the personalities who triumphed are survivors, rather than beneficiaries, of Ireland's jump racing structures.