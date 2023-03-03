Great to see Burke banging in the winners again - and hopefully it's next stop Cheltenham

The day before Emmet Mullins bids to enhance his already formidable British strike-rate of 38 per cent when he runs Mctigue, Feronily and The Shunter at Kelso, it is worth remembering that it's not only the high-profile jumps trainers capable of such impressive figures.

The 55 per cent strike-rate of Lydia Richards was highlighted by the Racing Post this week and, responding to her fine season, she stated: "We go under the radar a lot. People don't really take notice of the small yards but that's just life."

I'm guessing the second sentence is a view held by many low-profile trainers, and it is harder than ever for them to make an impact at the major meetings, in particular the Cheltenham Festival.