Great to see Burke banging in the winners again - and hopefully it's next stop Cheltenham
The day before Emmet Mullins bids to enhance his already formidable British strike-rate of 38 per cent when he runs Mctigue, Feronily and The Shunter at Kelso, it is worth remembering that it's not only the high-profile jumps trainers capable of such impressive figures.
The 55 per cent strike-rate of Lydia Richards was highlighted by the Racing Post this week and, responding to her fine season, she stated: "We go under the radar a lot. People don't really take notice of the small yards but that's just life."
I'm guessing the second sentence is a view held by many low-profile trainers, and it is harder than ever for them to make an impact at the major meetings, in particular the Cheltenham Festival.
