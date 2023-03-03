Racing Post logo
Great to see Burke banging in the winners again - and hopefully it's next stop Cheltenham

Daniel HillJournalist
Celebrations after Hunt Ball's win at the 2012 Cheltenham Festival for Keiran Burke
Celebrations after Hunt Ball's win at the 2012 Cheltenham Festival for Keiran Burke

The day before Emmet Mullins bids to enhance his already formidable British strike-rate of 38 per cent when he runs Mctigue, Feronily and The Shunter at Kelso, it is worth remembering that it's not only the high-profile jumps trainers capable of such impressive figures.

The 55 per cent strike-rate of Lydia Richards was highlighted by the Racing Post this week and, responding to her fine season, she stated: "We go under the radar a lot. People don't really take notice of the small yards but that's just life."

I'm guessing the second sentence is a view held by many low-profile trainers, and it is harder than ever for them to make an impact at the major meetings, in particular the Cheltenham Festival.

Published on 3 March 2023Last updated 14:00, 3 March 2023
