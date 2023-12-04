Gordon Elliott's increasingly key role for young Irish jump jockeys

The dominance of a handful of stables in Irish jump racing is a topic that stimulates ongoing debate. The impact of the powerhouse yards is manifest in compact fields for Graded races, multiple representation in the major handicaps and a virtual stranglehold for the big operators in the better maidens and novice races.

It's a phenomenon that has caused side effects and ripples, including an impact on career development for young riders. Any aspiring jump jockey faces a tough task trying to build a career in Ireland if they depend almost exclusively on rides from smaller yards, which are increasingly being pushed to the margins of the sport.

On the other hand, an early association with a top stable can be a fast track to potential stardom. No-one typifies this trend better than Gordon Elliott, who has played the central role in the evolving careers of Jack Kennedy, Jordan Gainford and Sam Ewing and can also take credit for Danny Gilligan's rapid rise to prominence.