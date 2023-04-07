Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Get ready for the Aintree experience - it's definitely more fun than Cheltenham

author image
David CarrReporter
Noble Yeats: the 2022 Grand National winner
The Grand National is still the biggest story in townCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

After a lovely warm-up at Cheltenham last month, it’s time for the proper entertainment next week. Sorry for the sacrilege but Aintree is just, well, a lot more fun than the festival.

Please do not think this the irrational bias of a Yorkshire resident for whom Cheltenham is a painfully long drive away – anybody who has wrestled with the M62 of a morning will know that getting to Liverpool can be just as arduous.

Rather, it is what awaits when you get there that makes L9 a more enjoyable visit than GL50.

Published on 7 April 2023Last updated 14:00, 7 April 2023
