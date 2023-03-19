Gambling looks to have one less enemy at the end of a fascinating festival
The festival has finished but it's still hard to know where to start.
Most importantly, the racing was wonderful. At both ends of the meeting we were treated to the sight of two truly spectacular racehorses in Constitution Hill and Galopin Des Champs. Everything that came in between and either side also more than lived up to even the highest expectations.
It is the norm, and a silly one at that, for the International Olympic Committee's president to conclude every Olympics by claiming they were the best yet. Without wishing to be similarly dogmatic, it is hard to believe many, if any, Cheltenham Festivals have delivered such consistently absorbing entertainment.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in