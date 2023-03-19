Gambling looks to have one less enemy at the end of a fascinating festival

The festival has finished but it's still hard to know where to start.

Most importantly, the racing was wonderful. At both ends of the meeting we were treated to the sight of two truly spectacular racehorses in Constitution Hill and Galopin Des Champs. Everything that came in between and either side also more than lived up to even the highest expectations.

It is the norm, and a silly one at that, for the International Olympic Committee's president to conclude every Olympics by claiming they were the best yet. Without wishing to be similarly dogmatic, it is hard to believe many, if any, Cheltenham Festivals have delivered such consistently absorbing entertainment.