French Classic entries could tell us what the year holds for Oisin Murphy and Frankie Dettori

For those of us looking for signs that everything is well with the two-year-olds who made us dream last summer and autumn, last week's entries for France's Classics was an indicator spring is not far away.

There was the usual bumper entry from Coolmore and Godolphin, but what clues can be gleaned about some of the other major operations, and what might the racing gods hold in store for two of the sport's biggest jockeys, Frankie Dettori and Oisin Murphy?

Plenty of people have stood by Murphy during his 14-month ban, but his retainer with Qatar Racing may be thin comfort on the European front given they have a grand total of three entries across four French Classics.