Feared a little but loved a lot: Britain's answer to Vincent O'Brien

There was a timely reminder of one of the great characters of the turf from another of the same stature when Sir Mark Prescott recalled the combustible but charismatic Captain Ryan Price in a compelling interview with Lee Mottershead last Sunday.
"Nobody loved Ryan Price when he was 45 or 50 but we all loved him in the end," Prescott said, self-deprecatingly making the point that "if you can hang on long enough, people will warm to you".
"I told the doctor I give ulcers, I don't get them," was the pay-off to Prescott's tale about an episode involving Price, the former member of No6 Commando who distinguished himself during the battle for Normandy. He was also an expletive machine gun.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in