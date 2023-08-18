Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Feared a little but loved a lot: Britain's answer to Vincent O'Brien

author image
John CobbAssociate editor
Ryan Price was the charismatic champion jumps trainer who excelled when he turned his attentions to the Flat
Ryan Price was the charismatic champion jumps trainer who excelled when he turned his attentions to the FlatCredit: Gerry Cranham

There was a timely reminder of one of the great characters of the turf from another of the same stature when Sir Mark Prescott recalled the combustible but charismatic Captain Ryan Price in a compelling interview with Lee Mottershead last Sunday.

"Nobody loved Ryan Price when he was 45 or 50 but we all loved him in the end," Prescott said, self-deprecatingly making the point that "if you can hang on long enough, people will warm to you".

"I told the doctor I give ulcers, I don't get them," was the pay-off to Prescott's tale about an episode involving Price, the former member of No6 Commando who distinguished himself during the battle for Normandy. He was also an expletive machine gun. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 18 August 2023Last updated 14:00, 18 August 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View