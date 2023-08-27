Racing Post logo
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

Epsom is a sparkling gem and everything an owner could need - and now it also has a Nunthorpe hero

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Live In The Dream becomes only Epsom's second Group 1 winner since the turn of the century in the Nunthorpe Stakes
Live In The Dream becomes Epsom's second Group 1 winner since the turn of the centuryCredit: Edward Whitaker

What a pleasure it is to say that, thanks to a fantastic result at the 2023 Ebor meeting, I can claim to have swung kettlebells with a Group 1-winning owner.

Lest there be any doubt, the owner in question is not Michael Tabor or MV Magnier. That said, either of those individuals would be thrilled to race Live In The Dream, whose Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes triumph generated happiness far beyond his connections.

Most acutely, it was celebrated across the historic racing heartland of Epsom, where Adam West trains a horse blessed with outrageous speed for owners Steve and Jolene De'Lemos.

Published on 27 August 2023Last updated 14:19, 27 August 2023
