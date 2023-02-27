Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Don't get ahead of yourself - Constitution Hill has a way to go to join the Champion Hurdle greats

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Constitution Hill: standing in the way of State Man in the Champion Hurdle
Constitution Hill: has some way to go before he enters Champion Hurdle pantheonCredit: Edward Whitaker

The 2023 Champion Hurdle – alternative scenarios: stunning anti-climax or Constitution Hill wins in a canter.

In a more restrained vision, the odds-on favourite wins without fireworks. But I suspect the sport is losing its facility for nuance, and the racing world wants a coronation. I have mixed feelings. I'm thrilled by the prospect of a potential superstar doing his stuff at a time when the sport is under all sorts of pressure. On the other hand, I'm wary of the relentless hype.

I understand where it's coming from and empathise with the desire to hail a new champion. But even if Constitution Hill beats State Man and the rest by 20 lengths without coming off the bridle, he will have taken merely a first step towards greatness.

Published on 27 February 2023Last updated 14:00, 27 February 2023
