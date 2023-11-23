Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Don't be too greedy - there's plenty on the Betfair Chase bone to salivate over

author image
Daniel HillJournalist
Bravemansgame: King George winner earlier this season
Brasvemansgame: how Daryl Jacob gets on with the Betfair Chase favourite adds intrigue to the raceCredit: Mark Cranham

How do we feel about the Betfair Chase on Saturday? Is the excitement starting to mount? Does it represent in your mind the highlight of a super Saturday of sport when, thank God, there is also the return of a complete domestic football programme to erase the blues of yet another dull international weekend?

Or is it a disappointment, a race all too characteristic of jump racing, where small fields reduce competitiveness and odds-on shots become a turn-off for Saturday punters?

For me it conjures up emotions of neither disappointment or eve-of-Cheltenham-Festival-style excitement. Rather, it is a race for (pardon the somewhat cliched expression) the purist, when a number of themes will be played out sufficient to grip the enthusiast and leave him or her satisfied.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 23 November 2023inAnother View

Last updated 15:30, 23 November 2023

icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View