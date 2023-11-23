Don't be too greedy - there's plenty on the Betfair Chase bone to salivate over

How do we feel about the Betfair Chase on Saturday? Is the excitement starting to mount? Does it represent in your mind the highlight of a super Saturday of sport when, thank God, there is also the return of a complete domestic football programme to erase the blues of yet another dull international weekend?

Or is it a disappointment, a race all too characteristic of jump racing, where small fields reduce competitiveness and odds-on shots become a turn-off for Saturday punters?

For me it conjures up emotions of neither disappointment or eve-of-Cheltenham-Festival-style excitement. Rather, it is a race for (pardon the somewhat cliched expression) the purist, when a number of themes will be played out sufficient to grip the enthusiast and leave him or her satisfied.