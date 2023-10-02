Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
Curragh charity race leaves sour taste and greeted with widespread ridicule

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
There must be no repetition of what happened at the Curragh last Sunday week
There must be no repetition of what happened at the Curragh last Sunday weekCredit: Alan Crowhurst

A bizarre riding display in the Corinthian Challenge Series at the Curragh last Sunday week has left a sour taste. That's a great shame, because the intent behind the series, to raise funds for the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund, is noble and should resonate with anyone who cares about racing.

There's little to be gained from a detailed analysis of the circumstances whereby the rider of the runner-up Noble Anthem squandered a winning opportunity since the event was not subject to the rules of racing.

That said, it's regrettable that Damien Moore issued an unconvincing defence of his actions and a somewhat graceless apology on social media.

Published on 2 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 2 October 2023
