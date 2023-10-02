Curragh charity race leaves sour taste and greeted with widespread ridicule

A bizarre riding display in the Corinthian Challenge Series at the Curragh last Sunday week has left a sour taste. That's a great shame, because the intent behind the series, to raise funds for the Irish Injured Jockeys Fund, is noble and should resonate with anyone who cares about racing.

There's little to be gained from a detailed analysis of the circumstances whereby the rider of the runner-up Noble Anthem squandered a winning opportunity since the event was not subject to the rules of racing.

That said, it's regrettable that Damien Moore issued an unconvincing defence of his actions and a somewhat graceless apology on social media.