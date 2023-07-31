Could Adelaide River turn out to be the surprising key to unlocking the second half of the season?

So which horse are you most looking forward to seeing over the second half of what is turning into a memorable season over middle-distances?

Is it a rematch between Saturday’s King George warriors Hukum and Westover? Will it be the versatile Paddington, who looks equally good at a mile and a mile and a quarter, and who the Racing Post's Tom Segal put forward as one he would like to see aimed at the Arc?

Perhaps another stop on the redemption rollercoaster that is Auguste Rodin? Or is it one of the silky French Group 1-winning three-year-olds, Ace Impact, Blue Rose Cen or Feed The Flame?