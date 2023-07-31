Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Could Adelaide River turn out to be the surprising key to unlocking the second half of the season?

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Luke Morris riding Alpinista (L) win The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Hippodrome de ParisLongchamp on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
All roads lead to Longchamp in the second half of the Flat seasonCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

So which horse are you most looking forward to seeing over the second half of what is turning into a memorable season over middle-distances?

Is it a rematch between Saturday’s King George warriors Hukum and Westover? Will it be the versatile Paddington, who looks equally good at a mile and a mile and a quarter, and who the Racing Post's Tom Segal put forward as one he would like to see aimed at the Arc? 

Perhaps another stop on the redemption rollercoaster that is Auguste Rodin? Or is it one of the silky French Group 1-winning three-year-olds, Ace Impact, Blue Rose Cen or Feed The Flame? 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 31 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 31 July 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View