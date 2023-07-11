Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Coolmore's campaigning of Paddington is exactly what racing needs

author image
Stuart RileyReporter
Aidan O'Brien gives a thumbs-up signal after Paddington's win in the St James's Palace Stakes
Aidan O'Brien gives a thumbs-up signal after Paddington's win in the St James's Palace StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Aidan O'Brien is many things, not least an exceptional trainer of thoroughbreds, but perhaps most unusually – for one so incredibly successful – he is also remarkably generous with his time.

At Sandown on Saturday after Paddington's stunning victory he spoke to ITV, then Racing TV, then the on-course interviewer, Talksport, then the media huddle and after all that he did it all again for American TV.

Much of it covered the same questions, to which he politely gave the same thoughtful answers over and over. Ryan had given him a perfect ride, Paddington had so much speed, the horse had surprisingly put on weight since Ascot, it couldn't have happened but for the efforts of Adrian, who rides him every day, Seamus, who rides him in all his work, Andrew, who was in charge of him, and Michael, who led him up. And then there were the Giant's Causeway comparisons.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 11 July 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View