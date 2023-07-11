Coolmore's campaigning of Paddington is exactly what racing needs

Aidan O'Brien is many things, not least an exceptional trainer of thoroughbreds, but perhaps most unusually – for one so incredibly successful – he is also remarkably generous with his time.

At Sandown on Saturday after Paddington's stunning victory he spoke to ITV, then Racing TV, then the on-course interviewer, Talksport, then the media huddle and after all that he did it all again for American TV.

Much of it covered the same questions, to which he politely gave the same thoughtful answers over and over. Ryan had given him a perfect ride, Paddington had so much speed, the horse had surprisingly put on weight since Ascot, it couldn't have happened but for the efforts of Adrian, who rides him every day, Seamus, who rides him in all his work, Andrew, who was in charge of him, and Michael, who led him up. And then there were the Giant's Causeway comparisons.