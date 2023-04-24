The National start is the main cause of all its issues - here's how we fix it

I've read and heard plenty about what must – or must not – change about the Grand National in the last week or so. This year's race was certainly chaotic to watch, even as a former jockey, but I think the solution could be a simple one.

The main cause of the issues this year was the first fence, with five departures, including Hill Sixteen's fatal fall, and then the loose horses causing disorder. Two of the three fatal falls since the fence changes in 2012 have been at the first, so we must look at why it is so problematic, especially compared to the 2m5f start for the Foxhunters' and Topham.

The most obvious difference is the distance between the start and the first. It takes approximately 25 seconds in the National to reach the first, whereas it takes nine seconds for the shorter races. Horses aren’t able to accelerate and reach top speed immediately, but they can in 25 seconds, so they take it on at full speed.