Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

The National start is the main cause of all its issues - here's how we fix it

Chester Williams
Crowding towards the inside rail as the field rise at the first fence in Saturday's Grand National.
Grand National: the start could be improved Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

I've read and heard plenty about what must – or must not – change about the Grand National in the last week or so. This year's race was certainly chaotic to watch, even as a former jockey, but I think the solution could be a simple one.

The main cause of the issues this year was the first fence, with five departures, including Hill Sixteen's fatal fall, and then the loose horses causing disorder. Two of the three fatal falls since the fence changes in 2012 have been at the first, so we must look at why it is so problematic, especially compared to the 2m5f start for the Foxhunters' and Topham. 

The most obvious difference is the distance between the start and the first. It takes approximately 25 seconds in the National to reach the first, whereas it takes nine seconds for the shorter races. Horses aren’t able to accelerate and reach top speed immediately, but they can in 25 seconds, so they take it on at full speed. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 24 April 2023Last updated 13:55, 24 April 2023
icon
more inAnother View
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inAnother View