Cheltenham is better surrounded by like-minded souls - wherever that may be

As a registered Stoke City supporter, I receive the invitation in my inbox every year at around this time and I have never taken it up.

"Why not watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup at the bet365 stadium, with three-course buffet, live singer [!] and betting facilities?"

Although I would be safe in the knowledge that all the losers I backed with the firm that owns the club would help fund our bid to win promotion (okay, avoid relegation), it is no surprise the website reports "enough tickets" are still available.