OpinionAnother View
Calm down please! Equinox might be very good but there's no way he wins the Arc

Charlie HugginsReporter
Equinox (Christophe Lemaire): won the Sheema Classic at Meydan on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Let’s just calm down please. That was my overriding feeling as lavish praise was heaped on Equinox after his impressive win at Meydan on Saturday.

Japan’s champion horse of the year for 2022 broke the mile-and-a-half turf track record and was clearly value for a good deal more than his three-and-a-half-length win in the Sheema Classic, having been eased down by rider Christophe Lemaire in the last 50 yards.

However, I think there’s still a little way to go before we can anoint the four-year-old as the outstanding horse in the world – and I certainly have my doubts about his proving it in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Published on 27 March 2023Last updated 14:00, 27 March 2023
