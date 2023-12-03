British racing serves up a bit of a turkey at Christmas - and it's vital we try to do better
The deeper you go into Christmas, the sadder and drier the once-magnificent turkey becomes. Open the fridge on December 28 or 29 and you may still see a bird but there will be precious little meat on its bones – and with apologies for this column's most convoluted analogy of the year, British racing's festive programme is much the same.
This is not new news. Just as we often bemoan the quality of Britain's fare on Sundays, bank holidays and over the Easter period, it has become common to lament the lack of appetising action on too many of the days between Christmas and the new year.
What is new – and extremely interesting – was the revelation that the inadequacy of Britain's Christmas offering relative to Ireland's could be a contributing factor to the decision made by some leading British-based jumps owners to have their horses trained in Ireland.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- The simple explanation for the damaging tax proposal that stunned racing
- Frankie Dettori boosted the Champions Day crowd - and one of those present could soon be living at 10 Downing Street
- The Grand National more than ever needs luck - but it still has so much in its favour
- We asked the government and Gambling Commission a straight question – we did not get a straight answer
- The entente cordiale is strong - but Arc weekend may be losing out to Champions Day
- The simple explanation for the damaging tax proposal that stunned racing
- Frankie Dettori boosted the Champions Day crowd - and one of those present could soon be living at 10 Downing Street
- The Grand National more than ever needs luck - but it still has so much in its favour
- We asked the government and Gambling Commission a straight question – we did not get a straight answer
- The entente cordiale is strong - but Arc weekend may be losing out to Champions Day