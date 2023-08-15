Breakthrough stable staff initiative can develop into a real asset - let's hope it goes rolled out on a wider scale

A few weeks have passed since I was dispatched to Solihull to find out more about a groundbreaking initiative trying to ease racing's stable staff crisis and, I have to say, the visit has stayed with me.

As this assignment was not a typical stable trip to get the latest on a big-race contender or grill a trainer on the hot topics, I wasn't sure what to expect. However, I left feeling inspired about what is going on there.

The powerful impact racing can have on all parts of society was clearly visible at the new equine management course run by labour specialists RMF Group. I saw at first-hand disadvantaged people using the sport as a vehicle to improve their lives, and it really was uplifting.