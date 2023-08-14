Beehives, boreholes and recycling: the racecourses embracing environmental sustainability

A day at the races incorporates many elements, from the journey to the track, the variety of food and drink on offer, parking facilities, the size of queues and of course the racing itself (not forgetting the post-race concert if you're lucky enough). All these factors help define the level of enjoyment the racegoer experiences, and racecourses have a responsibility to keep the customer entertained. But there is another responsibility that should be high on the agenda of every course: a commitment to environmental sustainability.

In this era of climate change and increased carbon emissions, it is heartening some courses are going the extra mile to devise initiatives to mitigate their impact on the environment. This year the Village Enclosure at Royal Ascot was operating as a net zero carbon emissions area for the first time, with strategies such as the recycling of all glass, plastics, cutlery and crockery, the use of solar power, and electrically powered vehicles for waste collection all employed.

Water usage was closely monitored and 50 per cent of all food on menus was plant-based. Ascot aims to extend its net zero approach to other parts of the course in the future.