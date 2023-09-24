Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
Baez the latest hit for those of us who are dedicated followers of music names

author image
Daniel HillJournalist
Bob Dylan, pictured here with Joan Baez, is a favourite of jockey David Bass
Joan Baez, pictured here with Bob Dylan, was an iconic folk singer from the 1960s. Her equine namesake has just completed a four-timerCredit: Wikipedia

It is always nice when certain themes are continued in racing, and the success enjoyed by Baez this season – victory at Chester this month was her fourth on the bounce – will strike a chord with those dedicated followers of horses named after musical artists and songs.

Joan Baez was a prominent folk singer in the 1960s – some would say an icon of the decade – so it is of little surprise that Baez was sired by Sixties Icon, whose progeny includes Harrison, Buildmeupbuttercup, Walkonby, Kinks, Twiggy, Woodstock and Gainsbourg. A nice pedigree-related theme that adds colour to naming.

I'm unsure why former decent Flat handicapper Sha La La La Lee (by Helmet) was named thus. Perhaps the owners were fans of the Small Faces (Sha-La-La-La-Lee being the group's first hit single in 1966). Lazy Sunday, a winning chaser for Richard Mitford-Slade, was also a hit for the band (Lazy Sunday Afternoon), as was Tin Soldier, who won over hurdles for Willie Mullins in 2017. 

Published on 24 September 2023Last updated 14:00, 24 September 2023
