Back Benoit! Deadly De La Sayette's 3lb claim is gold dust for punters while it lasts

There used to be a time when backing horses with L Dettori (3) beside their name was one of the most popular systems in racing, but you need to go right back to the late 1980s when such betting strategies were in vogue and when Frankie Dettori was crowned champion apprentice.

It is extraordinary to think that Dettori is still going – at least until November – but while he is enjoying his swansong season another champion apprentice is coming of age: Benoit de la Sayette (3).

Young Benoit got his turf season off to the best possible start when winning the Lincoln on the David Menuisier-trained Migration, and his skills were again in evidence at the Craven meeting when springing a 28-1 shock on Once More For Luck in Newmarket's opening race on Thursday.