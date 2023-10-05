Racing Post logo
All hail Westover: the underrated and fearlessly campaigned star who put together a remarkable body of work

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Rob Hornby and Westover at Ralph Beckett's Kimpton Down Stables
Rob Hornby and Westover at Ralph Beckett's Kimpton Down Stables

It may not have won any awards from the Pulitzer committee but my opening volley to Ralph Beckett after Westover had won the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in early July was to observe what a really likeable horse he was.

"It's funny, that's what everyone says, wherever we go," said Beckett, pointing out how many people had uttered similar comments in Dubai that spring.

But Westover was so much more than just "likeable". He was fearlessly campaigned in 2023 and pieced together a remarkable body of work: five runs, all at Group 1 level, with Racing Post Ratings of 122, 122, 124, 127 and finally 125 at Longchamp last Sunday.

Published on 5 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 5 October 2023
