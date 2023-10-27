OpinionAnother View
premium
Air Force Blue a salutary lesson on why we should take connections' comments with a pinch of salt
Craig ThakeHead of data (technical & development)
Air Force Blue: beat only one horse home when odds-on for the 2,000 Guineas in 2016Credit: Mark Cranham
After an emphatic victory in the Dewhurst, Aidan O'Brien could not hold himself back.
"I'd say there's no doubt he's the best two-year-old we've had," he said. "The size of him, the scope, the way he travels, and when you let him go he delivers."
Except this wasn't said in response to City Of Troy's recent success. Instead it followed Air Force Blue's win in the race in 2015.
Published on 27 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 27 October 2023
more inAnother View
- There may be only one Frankie Dettori but racing can still do more to create the same connection with other jockeys
- Could Champions Day success open the floodgates for Charlie Johnston after a difficult first season?
- Who knows better what's in Frankie's head? Is it Frankie or is it the bookies?
- Champions Day proves Derby crop were top notch - but it's a shame we never got an epic clash between the two winners
- Lexi Thompson showed the possibilities - so why did racing not make more of this wonderful achievement by women?
