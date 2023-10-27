Air Force Blue a salutary lesson on why we should take connections' comments with a pinch of salt

After an emphatic victory in the Dewhurst, Aidan O'Brien could not hold himself back.

"I'd say there's no doubt he's the best two-year-old we've had," he said. "The size of him, the scope, the way he travels, and when you let him go he delivers."

Except this wasn't said in response to City Of Troy's recent success. Instead it followed Air Force Blue's win in the race in 2015.