Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Air Force Blue a salutary lesson on why we should take connections' comments with a pinch of salt

author image
Craig ThakeHead of data (technical & development)
Air Force Blue: beat only one horse home when odds-on for the 2,000 Guineas in 2016
Air Force Blue: beat only one horse home when odds-on for the 2,000 Guineas in 2016Credit: Mark Cranham

After an emphatic victory in the Dewhurst, Aidan O'Brien could not hold himself back.

"I'd say there's no doubt he's the best two-year-old we've had," he said. "The size of him, the scope, the way he travels, and when you let him go he delivers."

Except this wasn't said in response to City Of Troy's recent success. Instead it followed Air Force Blue's win in the race in 2015.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 27 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 27 October 2023
icon
more inAnother View
more inAnother View