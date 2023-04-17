Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Aintree heroics look like Davy Russell's last - so farewell to this enigmatic genius

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Irish Point and Davy Russell win the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree
Irish Point and Davy Russell win the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at AintreeCredit: GROSSICK RACING

When Davy Russell brought down an initial curtain on his career on a nondescript Sunday afternoon at Thurles last December, it seemed like an appropriate ending. It was an act that contrived to be low-key and dramatic at the same time.

Russell was a bit like that. He never overtly courted media attention during a long and distinguished career, but he was highly adept at handling it, articulate and passionate when the occasion arose. Employing a pithy phrase or withering look, he was forthright and unequivocal in a manner reminiscent of fellow Corkonian Roy Keane.

He arrived on the scene almost fully formed, the leading novice rider in point-to-points in 2000, champion with John Thomas McNamara in 2002 after an epic duel and a sportingly agreed tie.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 17 April 2023Last updated 14:00, 17 April 2023
icon
more inAnother View
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inAnother View