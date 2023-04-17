Aintree heroics look like Davy Russell's last - so farewell to this enigmatic genius

When Davy Russell brought down an initial curtain on his career on a nondescript Sunday afternoon at Thurles last December, it seemed like an appropriate ending. It was an act that contrived to be low-key and dramatic at the same time.

Russell was a bit like that. He never overtly courted media attention during a long and distinguished career, but he was highly adept at handling it, articulate and passionate when the occasion arose. Employing a pithy phrase or withering look, he was forthright and unequivocal in a manner reminiscent of fellow Corkonian Roy Keane.

He arrived on the scene almost fully formed, the leading novice rider in point-to-points in 2000, champion with John Thomas McNamara in 2002 after an epic duel and a sportingly agreed tie.