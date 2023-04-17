Aintree heroics look like Davy Russell's last - so farewell to this enigmatic genius
When Davy Russell brought down an initial curtain on his career on a nondescript Sunday afternoon at Thurles last December, it seemed like an appropriate ending. It was an act that contrived to be low-key and dramatic at the same time.
Russell was a bit like that. He never overtly courted media attention during a long and distinguished career, but he was highly adept at handling it, articulate and passionate when the occasion arose. Employing a pithy phrase or withering look, he was forthright and unequivocal in a manner reminiscent of fellow Corkonian Roy Keane.
He arrived on the scene almost fully formed, the leading novice rider in point-to-points in 2000, champion with John Thomas McNamara in 2002 after an epic duel and a sportingly agreed tie.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in