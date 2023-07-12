Soprano on song for Friday's Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket after smart piece of work

There was plenty of rain forecast on Tuesday morning, but as only 2mm fell, George Boughey took to the watered gallop with his two-year-olds with Soprano kicking off proceedings under Charles Eddery.

The Albany Stakes third has come out of Royal Ascot in good order and looks sure to go well in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on the July course.

Soprano: is a 2-1 shot with bet365 for the Duke of Cambridge on Friday

Something Speciale

Lir Speciale was one of the many hard luck stories at Royal Ascot as he was done no favours by being drawn on the wrong side in stall seven in the Buckingham Palace Stakes.