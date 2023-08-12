Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Newmarket gallops
premium

Royal Ascot runner-up Sacred impresses before potential City Of York assignment

The five-year-old Sacred was among a handful of Cheveley Park Stud fillies kept in training this term and she achieved a career-best effort when second in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Tom Marquand was at the controls of the consistent sort on Friday morning, when she impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack. Trainer William Haggas has entered her in a couple of Group 2 engagements, including the City of York Stakes on the Knavesmire on August 26. 

Sacred and Tom Marquand after exercise
Sacred and Tom Marquand after exercise

West Wind Blows gallop

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 12 August 2023Last updated 13:30, 12 August 2023
icon
more inNewmarket gallops
more inNewmarket gallops