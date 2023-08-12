Royal Ascot runner-up Sacred impresses before potential City Of York assignment

The five-year-old Sacred was among a handful of Cheveley Park Stud fillies kept in training this term and she achieved a career-best effort when second in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Tom Marquand was at the controls of the consistent sort on Friday morning, when she impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack. Trainer William Haggas has entered her in a couple of Group 2 engagements, including the City of York Stakes on the Knavesmire on August 26.

Sacred and Tom Marquand after exercise

West Wind Blows gallop