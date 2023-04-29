Rowley Mile dress rehearsal for potential royal runner in 2,000 Guineas on coronation day
Potential royal Guineas hope
Discussions are taking place this weekend on whether the King and Queen Consort’s Slipofthepen will take his place in next Saturday’s Qipco 2,000 Guineas line-up just hours after the coronation at Westminster Abbey.
The signs were encouraging when the unbeaten chestnut had a feel of the Rowley Mile on Thursday morning. The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old has been steered to victory by James Doyle on both outings on the Polytrack at Kempton, and last year’s dual Newmarket Classic-winning rider was back in the saddle as the son of Night Of Thunder eased clear of a 102-rated stablemate over seven furlongs.
Stablemate and 1,000 Guineas entry Running Lion (Oisin Murphy) had similar exercise and has the option of missing the Classic to step up in trip for the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes.
