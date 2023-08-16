Richmond Stakes winner Vandeek put through his paces before first Group 1 test at Deauville on Sunday

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained unbeaten juvenile Vandeek was out at second lot on Tuesday morning and breezed five furlongs on the Cambridge Road polytrack under regular partner Dan Hutchinson.

The son of Havana Grey has put back on the weight he lost in winning the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last time and connections are targeting the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday with their charge.

Vandeek and Dan Hutchinson head to the Cambridge Road Polytrack

The six-furlong contest, won last year by Blackbeard, is shaping up to be hot race with the Clive Cox-trained Jasour also heading over.